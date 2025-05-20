Protecting What Matters 05.20.2025

Protecting What Matters with Barry J. Fisher. The goal of this show is to help listeners become better shoppers and buyers of services and products designed to protect various aspects of our lives and businesses. These will include insurance, wealth creation and management, health, medical, as well as personal wellbeing and safety. Please call into the show with questions (805) 238-5775 (KPRL) or email: [email protected].

Today’s Guest(s):

*Emily L’Heureux, CEO – Woods Humane Society. Celebrating 70 years of caring for cats and dogs and matching them with the right owners. Adoption programs, behavior training, spay and neuter options and other services provided. Upcoming events and ways you can help and volunteer.

*Dr. Cynthia Stringfield, Director – Charles Paddock Zoo & Terrie Banish, Public Information Officer, City of Atascadero. Celebrating 70 years of being one of the best kept destination “secrets” in the Central Coast. Importance/significance of being a fully accredited member of the Association of Zoos & Aquariums. Featuring animals from biodiversity hotspots and plans for continuing renovations & rebranding.