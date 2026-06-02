Protecting What Matters 06.02.2026

Protecting What Matters with Barry J. Fisher. The goal of this show is to help listeners become better shoppers and buyers of services and products designed to protect various aspects of our lives and businesses. These will include insurance, wealth creation and management, health, medical, as well as personal wellbeing and safety. Please call into the show with questions (805) 238-5775 (KPRL) or email: [email protected].

Today’s Guest(s):

*June 2 Primary Election Special. Featuring Co-Hosts Erik Gorham & Kenney Enney. With Call-In Guests Randall Jordan & Darcia Stebbins. Plus Other Guest Call-Ins TBD.