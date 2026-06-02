City of Paso Robles Appoints New Public Works Director 06.02.2026

The city of Paso Robles has appointed a new public works director, effective July 5th.

Ms. Leslie Frazier, a licensed professional engineer with more than 25 years of public and private sector experience in engineering, development, project management, and infrastructure engineering, will assume the role.

She joined the city of Paso Robles in 2024 as city engineer and deputy director of community development, overseeing large development projects throughout the city.

An interim city engineer appointment, including plans for recruiting for the permanent position, will be announced in the coming weeks.