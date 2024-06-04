Protecting What Matters 06.04.2024

Protecting What Matters with Barry J. Fisher. The goal of this show is to help listeners become better shoppers and buyers of services and products designed to protect various aspects of our lives and businesses. These will include insurance, wealth creation and management, health, medical, as well as personal wellbeing and safety. Please call into the show with questions (805) 238-5775 (KPRL) or email: [email protected].

Today’s Guest(s):

*John Spooner, Training Coordinator North San Luis Obispo County CERT. Speaking about the history of Community Emergency Response Team program. Most important things you can do to prepare for a disaster. Teen CERT training in July.

*Jake Fredricks, HR & Payroll Consultant of Paychex. Speaking about most common human resource challenges facing employers of all sizes. Minimum wage mandates and how they’re impacting employers and the economy. Creating a positive multi-generational workforce.