Protecting What Matters 04.01.2025

Protecting What Matters with Barry J. Fisher. The goal of this show is to help listeners become better shoppers and buyers of services and products designed to protect various aspects of our lives and businesses. These will include insurance, wealth creation and management, health, medical, as well as personal wellbeing and safety. Please call into the show with questions (805) 238-5775 (KPRL) or email: [email protected].

Today’s Guest(s):

*Attorney Richard Rossi. Alternatives for Dealing with Household debt (credit cards, tax, home mortgage). What about Bankruptcy as an alternative (a constitutional right)? The bankruptcy process & the benefits of bankruptcy for seniors.

*Erik Gorham & Greg Grewal. Paso Water Basin Joint Powers Authority – background and updates. How formation of the JPA will impact property owner rights in the Basin. Next steps to stop the JPA from forming.