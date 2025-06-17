Protecting What Matters 06.17.2025

Protecting What Matters with Barry J. Fisher. The goal of this show is to help listeners become better shoppers and buyers of services and products designed to protect various aspects of our lives and businesses. These will include insurance, wealth creation and management, health, medical, as well as personal wellbeing and safety. Please call into the show with questions (805) 238-5775 (KPRL) or email: [email protected].

Today’s Guest(s):

*Greg Grewal, the latest on the Paso Robles Groundwater Basin JPA. Next steps on legal challenges and voting faced by the Paso Robles Groundwater Basin JPA. The who can and how to of voting against the JPA. Greg’s call to action and next steps.

*Scott Fisher, Co-Author of The Aging Wisely Project. Discoveries of in-depth interviews with more than 50 elders revealing important Aging Wisely tips. Surviving the key challenges of Elder Identity Revision. Elder resiliency and five healthy habits seniors should embrace in order to Age Wisely.