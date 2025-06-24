Protecting What Matters 06.24.2025

Protecting What Matters with Barry J. Fisher. The goal of this show is to help listeners become better shoppers and buyers of services and products designed to protect various aspects of our lives and businesses. These will include insurance, wealth creation and management, health, medical, as well as personal wellbeing and safety. Please call into the show with questions (805) 238-5775 (KPRL) or email: [email protected].

Today’s Guest(s):

*Gina Martinez, Branch Manager – Labor Finders. National, state and local labor market trends. What you need to know about staffing. Best practices from a staffing professional.

*Jay Leach, Kaelan Clark & Jake Fredrick (Generational Panel) and Special Guest Col. Kenney Enney (Ret). The US mission to destroy the Iranian nuclear program. LA Immigration Riots & our left/right divide. Growing support for political violence and other cultural issues.