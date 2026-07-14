Protecting What Matters 07.14.2026

Protecting What Matters with Barry J. Fisher. The goal of this show is to help listeners become better shoppers and buyers of services and products designed to protect various aspects of our lives and businesses. These will include insurance, wealth creation and management, health, medical, as well as personal wellbeing and safety. Please call into the show with questions (805) 238-5775 (KPRL) or email: [email protected].

Today’s Guest(s):

Bret & Kandace Saberhagen – SabesWings – Financial Support for Cancer Patients. The monetary & emotional consequences of Medical Financial Toxicity on patients and families. How SabesWings works with and helps cancer patients in 27 states. Upcoming events and ways you can assist Bret & Kandace.

*Danny Morgan – Paso Tile & Stone. From rags to riches! Bootstrapping oneself to success. A local business owner’s view of SLO County private economic development. InNova Global Fund – microlending in Kenya.