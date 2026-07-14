Atascadero Coffee With a Planner Series This Friday – General Plan & Zoning 07.14.2026

The city of Atascadero’s next “Coffee with a Planner” event will be this week on July 16th.

This month, Coffee with a Planner will be held at 9 am at Malibu Brew Coffee. These are informal sessions allowing staff to hear from the community on a variety of topics pertaining to the city, including zoning, land use, city policy, and development projects. Each event has a specific topic, but staff are happy to address any topic.

Staff this month will be discussing the upcoming general plan update and zoning code.