Protecting What Matters 09.02.2025

Protecting What Matters with Barry J. Fisher. The goal of this show is to help listeners become better shoppers and buyers of services and products designed to protect various aspects of our lives and businesses. These will include insurance, wealth creation and management, health, medical, as well as personal wellbeing and safety.

Today’s Guest(s):

*Cindy Findley – SLO Goats & Sheep. Why goats and sheep may be your answer for fire prevention, poison oak and star thistle abatement. Key questions to ask when comparing the advantages/disadvantage of various brush clearance techniques. How the grazing process works.

*Laura De Loye – Program Director Alzheimer’s Association Central Coast. Latest on dementia research and drug interventions. Successful environments for Alzheimer’s patients. Importance of caregiver support and programs offered by the Alzheimer’s Association.