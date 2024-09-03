Protecting What Matters 09.03.2024

Protecting What Matters with Barry J. Fisher. The goal of this show is to help listeners become better shoppers and buyers of services and products designed to protect various aspects of our lives and businesses. These will include insurance, wealth creation and management, health, medical, as well as personal wellbeing and safety. Please call into the show with questions (805) 238-5775 (KPRL) or email: [email protected].

Today’s Guest(s):

*Geary Whiting, Ph.D. The Fitness Doctor. A life well lived through diet, fitness and learning. Key elements to proper nutrition. How “Old Farts” can rule and not drool!

*Michael Delbar & Stephen Sinton – California Rangeland Trust. How conservation easements are used to preserve rangelands and family legacies. Why ranchers would want to consider a conservation easement. The economic benefit of CRT’s efforts to California’s ecosystem and communities.