Protecting What Matters 09.23.2025

Protecting What Matters with Barry J. Fisher. The goal of this show is to help listeners become better shoppers and buyers of services and products designed to protect various aspects of our lives and businesses. These will include insurance, wealth creation and management, health, medical, as well as personal wellbeing and safety. Please call into the show with questions (805) 238-5775 (KPRL) or email: [email protected].

Erik Gorham filling in for Barry.

Today’s Guest(s):

*Randall Jordan, Chairman RPSLO. Greg Haskin, Government Affairs Director COLAB. Proposition 50 Analysis Voter Education & Get out the Vote Efforts. Critical Year-End Issues Facing SLO County Government. 2026 General Election Candidate Update & Analysis. COLAB’s Upcoming Fall Forum.