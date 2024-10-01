Protecting What Matters 10.01.2024

Protecting What Matters with Barry J. Fisher. The goal of this show is to help listeners become better shoppers and buyers of services and products designed to protect various aspects of our lives and businesses. These will include insurance, wealth creation and management, health, medical, as well as personal wellbeing and safety. Please call into the show with questions (805) 238-5775 (KPRL) or email: [email protected].

Today’s Guest(s):

*Mike Brown, Director Government Affairs – COLAB. The disastrous Vehicle Miles Traveled Mitigation Study. Increasing costs of SLO County assuming responsibilities for failing community service districts. County budget challenges and the anticipated impact of State budget cuts.

*SLO County Supervisor Debbie Arnold & Atascadero Mayor Heather Moreno. Wrapping-up final work on the Atascadero City Council & SLO County Board of Supervisors. District 5 transition as Debbie “hands the baton” to Heather. Issues facing SLO County as we move into 2025 and ballot propositions to watch.