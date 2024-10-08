Protecting What Matters 10.08.2024

Protecting What Matters with Barry J. Fisher. The goal of this show is to help listeners become better shoppers and buyers of services and products designed to protect various aspects of our lives and businesses. These will include insurance, wealth creation and management, health, medical, as well as personal wellbeing and safety. Please call into the show with questions (805) 238-5775 (KPRL) or email: [email protected].

Today’s Guest(s):

*Neil Palt, Program Director – Paso Robles Community Emergency Response Team (CERT). Importance of CERT to the North County. Important October training and certification opportunities. Teen CERT and ways you can become involved.

*Loren Leidinger, Outreach & Development Director & Lawren Ramos, Community Services Program Director of the Community Action Partnership – SLO County. CAPSLO’s 60 years of Community Action – Development & History. Many programs CAPSLO supports that helps San Luis Obispo County. Update on the homelessness situation and CAPSLO’s efforts in “our intractable” problem.