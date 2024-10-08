Research Paper by Paso Students Accepted For Publication in Journal 10.08.2024

10-07-24 PRHS Students Get Research Paper Accepted for Publication

Several local high school students had their scientific paper accepted for publication in the July edition of the Journal of Double Star Observations, according to a release by the school district.

The release says this paper was written by Ava Friedling, Jamie Barnet, and Daniel Ventura; this is part of the high schools field studies collaborative, where students are given opportunities to work with scientists and equipment to gain real world experience on research. The release says they collected data on a Double Star System, collecting images by using an observatory in South Africa.

The paper’s leading writer, Ava Friedling, said “I am extremely grateful and proud to have been a part of this program because it has taught me several crucial foundations of research that I will take with me through my Stem Major in college.”