Rep Carbajal Announces Over $3 Million in Federal Funding For 2 SLO Airports 9.03.2025

The San Luis Obispo county regional airport will receive $2.7 million in federal funds to construct a new 315-foot taxiway, while Oceano airport will get $313,500 to reseal its runway.

Representative Carbajal, a senior member of the house transportation and infrastructure committee, announced this funding in a release yesterday afternoon. Carbajal said “SLO’s regional airports are critical for the central coast’s tourism sector, emergency response capabilities, pilot training, and other vital activities.”

The federal funding comes from the bipartisan infrastructure law’s airport infrastructure grand program. Courtney Johnson, director of airports in San Luis Obispo county said: “These investments allow us to modernize facilities, extend the life of our runways and taxiways, and maintain safe, efficient operations for passengers and aviation partners.”