Ribbon Cutting Ceremony For New Ag Barn at Paso Robles High School 04.17.2026

04.15.26 Paso Robles High School to Celebrate Ribbon Cutting of New Agriculture Barn

The Paso Robles Joint Unified School District will be celebrating the official opening of a new Agriculture Barn at Paso Robles high school on Friday, April 24th at 3:30 pm.

“The new facility marks a significant investment in agricultural education, providing students with a modern, fully enclosed, temperature-regulated environment designed to support both student learning and animal welfare,” according to a release from the district. The new barn creates a more consistent space for livestock sensitive to temperature fluctuations, such as hogs. Students will use the barn for show practices and project development, with plans to host youth educational clinics in the new space as well.

Any member of the community is invited to join the school in celebrating this important addition to Paso Robles high school’s agriculture programs.