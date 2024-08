The county public works department announced they will be installing temporary traffic control and detours at Chimney Rock road.

Public works will be repairing damaged culverts and embankments. Work will take place about half a mile west of the intersection of Chimney Rock road and Adelaida road, or around two and a quarter miles east of the intersection of Chimney Rock road and Cypress Mountain drive.

The closure will take place between 9 am and 4 pm only on Wednesday, August 28th.