Road Closures For Atascadero’s 2024 Colony Days Parade 9.30.2024

The city of Atascadero’s 51st Annual Colony Days Parade & Festival is coming up this Saturday, October 5th.

This parade celebrates the 50 years of fabulous floats, honoring five decades of creativity, community spirit, and Atascadero’s rich history. The city has announced that several road closures will be in effect starting at 8 am for the parade, and related to the ECR project.

These closures include:

El Camino Real from highway 41 to Entrada avenue.

Highway 41 from Capistrano avenue to El Camino Real.

Olmeda avenue from Traffic Way to West Mall.

Lewis avenue from Entrada to Capistrano.

West Mall from Lewis avenue to Olmeda avenue.

West Mall and East Mall from El Camino to Lewis avenue.

And Palma avenue from East Mall to West Mall.

There will also be active areas of construction for the ECR closed off from spectators to minimize disruption.