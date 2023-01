Locally, a lot of road closures today because of the rainfall.

The 13th Street bridge in Paso Robles is closed. They closed that around 4:30 yesterday.

South River road is closed in Paso Robles between Niblick and 13th Street.

North River road remains closed between Union road and the county line.

Scott Street is closed between Commerce and Creston roads.

Many other closures in the north county.