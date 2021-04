This Sunday, the roundabout on highway 46 will finally begin operating the way it was designed. Jim Shivers says it will be a new experience, but you will still be proceeding cautiously.

Jim Shivers talking with KPRL about the construction of the roundabout.

Although it is not yet completed and construction will continue at the site, Caltrans says beginning Sunday, highway 46 west at Vineyard will transition from a 4-way stop to a roundabout operation.