Ruben Flores Out Of Jail 4.23.2021

Ruben Flores is already out of jail. His bail was lowered significantly and he was released from jail around 11 Wednesday night.

The judge required Flores to surrender his passport. His attorney said it expired years ago.

The 80 year old father of Paul Flores is accused of being an accessory in the disappearance and suspected murder of 19-year-old Cal Poly student Kristin Smart, whose body has never been found.

44-year-old Paul Flores is the prime suspect in the case. He was the last person seen with Kristin Smart leaving a party just off the Cal Poly campus.

Meanwhile, sheriff Ian Parkinson says he can’t talk about the case.