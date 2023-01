Sunday morning, a big running event at Atascadero lake.

The Running Chicken 2023. It’s a fundraiser for Run 4 Bitti and Brynn Foundation.

The girls ran for Atascadero high school, but were tragically killed in a traffic accident on their way to Chico State University, where they attended college. You can get more information at the website: run4bittiandbrynn.org. Or just google The Running Chicken 2023.

Registration for Sunday’s run ends at four Saturday afternoon.