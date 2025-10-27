San Luis Obispo County Opening New Communications Center 10.27.2025

The county of San Luis Obispo will be opening its new public safety communications center (PSCC), a state-of-the-art facility jointly operated by the county sheriff’s office and the county fire department.

This facility replaces two outdated dispatch facilities in the county, allowing for enhanced emergency response coordination and collaboration across the region. The facility was funded at nearly 40 million dollars through a design-build process managed by county public works, in collaboration with multiple other groups for architecture, design, landscaping, and structure.

Fire chief John Owens said: “By bringing our fire and law enforcement dispatchers together under one roof, we’re improving how quickly and effectively we can respond when our community needs us most.”

The first official transmission was broadcast at the conclusion of the ribbon cutting ceremony this morning.