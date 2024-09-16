San Luis Obispo Man’s Body Found at Yosemite National Park 9.16.2024

The body of 61-year-old Kirk Thomas Olsen of San Luis Obispo was recently discovered at Yosemite national park.

Olsen was reported to be a seasoned hiker and backpacker, who planned to hike the 11-mile Ostrander lake trail at Yosemite on August 23rd. He left a note on his car, saying he planned to return on the 27th. Later, a park ranger found the note on his car, and a search was launched.

His body was discovered on Saturday morning, nearly three weeks after the initial search investigation was initiated.