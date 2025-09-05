San Miguel CSD Fails to Approve Contract For General Manager & Fire Chief 9.05.2025

The San Miguel Community Services District has not renewed contracts for both its general manager and fire chief.

Their last meeting on August 28th contained two agendized items to approve each contract, but both failed to pass. The current general manager is Kelly Dodds, and the current fire chief is Scott Young.

For fire chief Scott Young, the contract failed with 2 directors in favor, and 1 opposed. One member was forced to recuse themselves, and another did not attend the meeting.

General manager Dodd’s contract was extended until September 30th, initially set to expire August 31st. There is a scheduled special meeting for the San Miguel CSD on September 9th, and its next regular meeting will be September 25th.

The agendas for these meetings have not yet been published, and it is unknown if the contracts will return.