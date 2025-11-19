Santa’s Sleigh Coming to Paso Robles 11.19.2025

Press Release



The Paso Robles police department and the department of emergency services has announced that Santa Claus is coming to Paso Robles.

The annual Santa’s sleigh event is returning on December 2nd and 3rd. Santa and his merry band of police officers and firefighters will be visiting the community, first on December 2nd at Oak Park at 30th street near the railroad traps from 6 to 7:30 pm.

Then on Wednesday December 3rd, they will be at Centennial Park from 6 to 7:30 pm.

Santa and his elves will be bringing hot chocolate & candy canes, and of course don’t forget to take advantage of a photo opportunity with Santa himself.