Saturday Morning in the Salinas Riverbed 10.12.2020

The Paso Robles police department identifies a body found early Saturday morning in the Salinas riverbed.

According to Paso Robles police Sgt. Steve Boyette, a transient contacted police early Saturday to report the body in the riverbed.

Officers responded to the area and retrieved the body. Boyette says investigators identified the man as 26-year-old Daniel Romo. Police say they notified next of kin about Romo’s death. Officers say they do not know the time nor cause of death. They are waiting on a toxicology report.

There are no signs of foul play, but there was evidence of “potential drug use,” according to sergeant Boyette.

It’s the third body found in the past week in the county. Last Thursday morning, a body was found at a homeless encampment near the Bob Jones bike trail in San Luis. He had been dead for several weeks. Another body was found last week in a truck at the Chevron station on Santa Rosa and Foothill boulevard in San Luis.