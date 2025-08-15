Server Modernization For Paso Robles School District 8.15.2025

The Paso Robles school board’s next meeting is Tuesday, August 19th at 6 pm.

This next meeting is the first for the 2025 – 26 school year. The school district will administer the oath of office to their new student board member, Grant Acevedo, who was appointed by the ASB president of Paso Robles high school.

On the board’s action items is the approval for purchasing new servers. As part of an upgrade for the district’s central it room, staff has secured a bid for $93,000 to upgrade the district’s servers, a critical infrastructure that serves as the district’s data center.

The $93,000 bid came after negotiations with multiple manufacturers and vendors, which effectively lowered the contract price from about $500 thousand.

You can attend the board meeting in person, or watch online.