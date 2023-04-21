Shandon Library Tools 04.21.2023

The Shandon public library has some new items to check out, and they’re not books or media. They’re tools.

The Shandon library has a tool lending library, which is an expansion of the county public library system’s Library of Things. The program allows people to check out items from sewing machines to Go Pro cameras.

At the shandon library, they have 50 different types of tools. All available to any library card holder. They include shovels of various sizes. Post hole diggers, rakes, hand trowels, brooms and weed wackers.

A Paso Robles library card will not work. You have to have a county library card.

Redefining the functions of a public library.