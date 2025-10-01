Shellfish & Beach Health Advisories Lifted in San Luis Obispo County 10.01.2025

The county public health department announced two advisories have been lifted in the county related to beaches.

The first is the shellfish advisory, which was issued August 29th for San Luis Obispo county due to dangerous levels of paralytic shellfish poisoning toxins in mussels. These naturally occurring toxins can cause illness or death in humans. The public health department notes that while the warning has been lifted, the annual mussel quarantine along the entire California coast remains in effect.

While scallops, clams, and oysters can be harvested from the county, mussels remain under quarantine through at least October 31st. This does not apply to commercially sold bivalves from approved sources.

Secondly, the health advisory for waters near Pismo Beach has been lifted. Samples re-taken at the location indicate that it is within bacteriological limits.