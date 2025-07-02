Sheriff Deputy Involved in Shooting in Los Osos 7.02.2025

The county sheriff’s office is currently investigating a shooting that took place this morning, with a deputy involved, at the 2300 block of Fresno street in Los Osos.

Just before midnight yesterday, the sheriff’s office says they received a call for service in the area for suspicious circumstances. The service call said a woman expressed concern for her safety due to a male subject, known to her, reportedly near her residence, and was described as having a history of violent behavior.

The sheriff’s office says they made contact with the reporting party just after midnight. Other deputies searched the area, and made contact with the male subject near the reporting party’s residence. The man, a 40-year-old from Chowchilla, brandished a handgun at the deputies. Both fired at the subject, who was struck, and later pronounced dead at the scene before medics were able to arrive. The sheriff’s office says deputies attempted to provide aid to the subject before medics had arrived.

The sheriff’s office will continue to investigate this incident, and the involved deputies will be placed on administrative leave during the investigation.

Further information will be released as it becomes available.