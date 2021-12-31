Sirhan Sirhan Parole 12.31.2021

Back in 1968, Sirhan Sirhan assassinated Robert F. Kennedy.

Sirhan shot RFK to death shortly after Kennedy claimed victory in the California presidential primary.

In the next few weeks, governor Gavin Newsom will consider the parole recommendation for Sirhan Sirhan. Fifteen times parole panels rejected freeing the assassin.

But in August, a two-person panel of parole commissioners recommended that Sirhan Sirhan be released.

In January, governor Gavin Newsom will decide whether to allow Sirhan’s parole, or block it.