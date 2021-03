The health department out with its report on covid.

They report 92 new cases in the county. That brings the total in the county to test positive to just under 20,000 people. That’s out of a population of about 175 thousand people.

Another person with covid dies. They don’t give his or her age. The average has been over 85 in the county.

To get tested, or to get a vaccine, go to emergencyslo.org for details.