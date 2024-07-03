SLO County Elections Office Letting Students Design Next ‘I Voted’ Sticker 7.03.2024

The county elections office announced they will be holding their first ever “I Voted” sticker contest.

The contest will be split into two age groups: grades 3 to 6, and grades 7 to 12. The winning design in each contest will be printed and distributed at polling places in San Luis Obispo county, and will be used in outreach for the November general election.

Hand-rendered and digital artwork are both accepted. Designs must be a circle, include the words “I Voted” or “Future Voter,” must include original artwork, and must be non-partisan.

Submissions will go between July 3rd and August 21st. Winning designs will be announced in September.

You can visit the county clerk-recorder’s website for more information.