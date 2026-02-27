SLO County Planning Commission Approves 181-Home Development in San Miguel 02.27.2026

The county planning commission approved a 181-home development project in San Miguel on Thursday.

The project would sit on a 43-acre parcel, and be developed through four phases, contingent with upgrades to the San Miguel wastewater treatment plant. San Miguel CSD general manager Kelly Dodd said the CSD’s wastewater treatment system can currently support the first phase of the project, but further phases will need to wait on its expansion.

A majority of the project will be for single-family residential housing, with other lots to be used for commercial development, parks, and open space. The project site is located on the bluff overlooking the Salinas river at 3000 Indian Valley road, near the intersection of North River and Cross Canyon roads.