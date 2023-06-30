SLO Sheriff’s Christmas Bike Program 06.30.2023

The San Luis Obispo county sheriff’s office announced it has begun seeking donations for the Christmas Bike Program.

The bike program began more than 30 years ago, with the idea of promoting the holiday spirit by giving away refurbished bicycles with new helmets to children in need in San Luis Obispo county.

Though the holidays are several months away, individuals and businesses who wish to donate bicycles or new helmets can bring them to the sheriff’s office patrol stations in Templeton, Los Osos, Oceano, or the sheriff’s Honor Farm at 880 Oklahoma avenue in San Luis OPbispo.

The bicycle giveaway is scheduled for the week of December 11th.