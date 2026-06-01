Sound Off – Mon 06/01/2026 – Bear McGill

Tune in to the longest running talk show on the Central Coast. Sound Off guest(s): *Bear McGill, Honor Flight. Post navigationPreviousPrevious post:Upcoming Graduation Ceremonies For San Luis Obispo County 06.01.2026NextNext post:Free Talk California 06.01.2026Related postsFree Talk California 06.01.2026June 1, 2026The Morning Exchange – Mon 06/01/2026June 1, 2026Gear Head Radio w/Jimmy Purdy from Shift’N Gears 05.30.2026June 1, 2026Open Mic Friday – 05/29/2026May 29, 2026The Morning Exchange – Fri 05/29/2026May 29, 2026Sound Off – Thu 05/28/2026 – Randall Jordan & Dan DowMay 28, 2026