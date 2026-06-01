Upcoming Graduation Ceremonies For San Luis Obispo County 06.01.2026

As the 2025 – 2026 school year draws to a close, graduation ceremonies for seniors are all coming up here in San Luis Obispo county.

Atascadero high school’s ceremony is scheduled for this Wednesday, June 3rd, 6 to 7 pm.

For the Templeton Eagles, graduation will be this Thursday, June 4th at Volunteer stadium. Gates will open to families at 5:30 pm, with a first-come, first-served basis for seating. The ceremony starts at 7 pm.

Paso Robles high school’s graduation ceremony will be Friday, June 5th at 6 pm, at War Memorial stadium. Graduates must arrive 45 minutes early, and report to the Lewis Flamson junior high school gym.

Morro Bay high school’s ceremony will be June 4th at 5 pm at the football stadium.

San Luis Obispo high school’s graduation ceremony will be June 5th at 5 pm at Holt field.