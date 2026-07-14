Sound Off – Mon 07/13/2026 – The Boys From Brookside

Tune in to the longest running talk show on the Central Coast. Sound Off guest(s): *The Boys From Brookside. https://kprl.com/wp-content/uploads/MONSO07132026.mp3 Post navigationPreviousPrevious post:Sheriff’s Office Warning Residents of Phone Scam in the Area 07.13.2026NextNext post:Free Talk California 07.13.2026Related postsProtecting What Matters 07.14.2026July 14, 2026The Morning Exchange – Tue 07/14/2026July 14, 2026Free Talk California 07.13.2026July 14, 2026The Morning Exchange – Mon 07/13/2026July 13, 2026Gear Head Radio w/Jimmy Purdy from Shift’N Gears 07.11.2026July 13, 2026Open Mic Friday – 07/10/2026July 10, 2026