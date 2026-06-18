Sound Off – Thu 06/18/2026 – Dan Dow & Anthony Stornetta

Karen Velie hosts “Sound Off” every Wednesday and Thursday. Karen brings a diverse range of guests to talk about the issues that affect us most. Tune in to the longest running talk show on the Central Coast – now in its sixth decade.

Erik in for Karen.

Sound Off guest(s):

*First half hour Dan Dow calls in to update us on the budget/update from last week’s show.

*Second hour, the cattlemen’s talking about what they do and the upcoming cattlemen’s dinner at the fair. Anthony Stornetta as the guest in studio.