Upcoming Candidate Filing Period For PRJUSD Governing Board 06.18.2026

06.17.26 Candidate Filing Period Opens for PRJUSD Governing Board Elections

The candidate filing period for the Paso Robles joint unified school district governing board will be opening in mid July.

The Paso school district announced this in a release yesterday, saying the filing period opens July 13th, and closes August 7th. There are three seats that will appear on the November 3rd general election ballot: areas 1, 2, and 4. These seats are currently occupied by Jim Cogan, Joel Peterson, and Sondra Williams. Candidates must reside within the area of the seat being sought for a full four-year term.

Interested candidates can determine their trustee area by looking at the area maps on the Paso Robles joint unified school district website.