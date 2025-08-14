Sound Off – Thu 08/14/2025 – Greg Herning & Linda George

Karen Velie hosts “Sound Off” every Wednesday and Thursday. Karen brings a diverse range of guests to talk about the issues that affect us most. Tune in to the longest running talk show on the Central Coast – now in its sixth decade.

Sound Off guest(s):

*Greg Herning with Hunter Ranch discussing a golf tournament for children.

*Linda George discusses a judge rejecting the Hall’s attempt to get a restraining order stopping her from objecting to the couple getting a pot shop permit. The Judge found the Ha;;s’ request unconstitutional.