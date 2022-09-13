Sound Off – Tue 09/13/2022 – Mayor Moreno, Peter Byrne & Dr. Joe Kuntze

Jaime Umphenour is the host of “Sound-Off”, the longest running talk show on the Central Coast. She brings to the show an eclectic range of guests from Authors to Artists, business owners to politicians, and everyone in between. Tune in to Sound Off every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

Today’s guests:

*Atascadero Mayor Heather Moreno.

*Paso Robles School Board Candidate Peter Byrne. For more information you can email Peter at: [email protected]

*Dr. Joe Kuntze to share about a special event coming through Paso Robles. For more information go to their website: https://paso356wch.org/.