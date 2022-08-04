Structure Fire in Paso 08.04.2022

Did you see all the smoke over the south end of Paso Robles late yesterday morning? Three units of a multifamily residential structure caught fire near second and Olive.

At the scene of the fire yesterday, Battalion Chief Jay Enns tells KPRL six units were seriously damaged or destroyed. The Red Cross is working to find those displaced residents new places to live.

No injuries reported, and one pet rescued. It was a reptile which belonged to the young son of one of the residents.

Among the equipment fighting that fire yesterday, nine fire engines, two tankers, one helicopter, one dozer, and one water tender.

60 firefighters from Paso Robles, Atascadero, Cal Fire and San Miguel took part.

The cause of the fire was undetermined.

Several of the units destroyed in the fire were occupied by employees at Joe’s Place restaurant which is not far from second and Olive. Joe Ontiveros says he is going to start a Go Fund Me account to help those workers who lost everything in the fire.