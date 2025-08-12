Supervisor Gibson Endorses Jim Dantona For Succession in Bd of Supervisors 8.12.2025

San Luis Obispo county district 2 supervisor Bruce Gibson has officially endorsed a candidate to succeed him.

Supervisor Gibson announced earlier this year that he will not seek reelection for his seat on the board of supervisors, after having served for 20 years.

In an official release on Monday, Gibson officially endorsed Jim Dantona to take over his seat, saying in the release: “Jim is a really smart guy and he knows how government should work to provide the public safety, programs, and services our county and its residents need.”

Jim Dantona is the current CEO of the San Luis Obispo chamber of commerce, and announced his campaign after supervisor Gibson said he would not run for reelection. He will face Michael Erin Woody for the district 2 seat in 2026. Dantona said: “As our next supervisor, I will continue the fight against threats coming from big oil and their allies in the white house… we cannot allow a Donald Trump acolyte to represent our community on the board of supervisors.”