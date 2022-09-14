Supervisors Meeting 09.14.2022

One noteworthy development at yesterday’s San Luis Obispo county supervisors meeting.

It occurred during public comment, when supervisor Bruce Gibson decided to abruptly end public comment, despite the fact there were people waiting to speak.

And that’s when the meeting went dark.

Although the meeting took a recess, the discussion did not. Those attending say that one woman shared her frustration with CAPSLO and getting what she needed from the county. Supervisor Debbie Arnold stayed in the supervisors chambers and listened to her.

After the recess, the board reconvened.

What surprised those in attendance at yesterday’s meeting, was that chair Gibson did not say at the outset that public testimony was limited. He got agitated and cut it off.

You can watch it on the county supervisors website.