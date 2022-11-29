Supervisors Meeting 11.29.2022

Today is the fifth Tuesday of the month, which means there’s no San Luis Obispo county supervisors meeting today.

Although there’s a big one a week from today. They’re going to revisit the emergency water ordinance.

Wednesday, Greg Grewal will be our guest on Sound Off to discuss the issue.

Later this week, we’ll also hear from Debbie Arnold about the issue.

The supervisors meeting is one week from today, Tuesday, December 6th. That’s when they’ll revisit that emergency water ordinance, and how they can get more water to small farms in the north county.