Surfing Turtle Creek 01.10.2023

Three young Paso Robles residents played in Turtle Creek Monday afternoon, when floodwaters turned the creek into a raging small river.

Twins Jackson and Kaden Kozar and their friend, Jason Mendoza, caught the current in the fast moving water in the pouring rain.

The creek is dry most of the summer, but Monday afternoon it looked like a challenging current.

Had it not been raining so hard, they undoubtedly would have attracted onlookers and the canine companions. Despite the lack of admirers, the watermen enjoyed themselves in Turtle Creek.