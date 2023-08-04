Suspects of Pismo Homicide Apprehended Following Investigation 08.04.2023

Suspects of a Pismo Beach shooting have been identified and apprehended, according to the Pismo Beach police department.

In February of this year, 41-year-old Gustavo Aquino of Fresno died of multiple gunshot wounds after being transported to Marian hospital. According to a release by the police department, Aquino was shot by a 15-year-old male juvenile accompanied by three other males, one of them another juvenile, after a verbal confrontation. All three males are suspected to be members or associations with a gang in Hanford, California. After exhaustive investigation, the department says that the three suspects and their driver were found to be arrested and booked in multiple jails in Kern and Kings county. The male juvenile who is responsible for shooting Aquino was found to be in custody of the Kings county juvenile detention center for an unrelated arrest, and is pending transfer to the San Luis Obispo county jail. The department says that specific details are circumstances are not being released at this time due to the ongoing nature of this investigation.

The department assures the public that all necessary steps are being taken to ensure a fair and thorough legal process.